Clay Travis: High Time To Do Away With Changing Clocks, And One Senator Agrees

Well, hopefully you remembered to spring forward. And hopefully we never have to change the time again.

At least, when it comes to Daylight Savings, that’s the way Clay Travis seeming would prefer it.

“NEVER CHANGE THE TIME AGAIN. LEAVE IT HERE FOREVER!” Clay tweeted, and yes, it was written in all caps.

NEVER CHANGE THE TIME AGAIN. LEAVE IT HERE FOREVER! — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 13, 2022

Seriously, though. Changing the clocks is as outdated as fax machines, Pac Man video games and phone booths. It served its purpose, but can’t we all just move on?

On the bright side for Clay, Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is sponsoring a bill that would keep us from ever changing the clocks again. The “Sunshine Protection Act” would make daylight saving time permanent throughout the entire United States.

“Studies have shown that economic activity is reduced during Standard Time, and permanent Daylight Saving Time would lead to greater energy savings,” Whitehouse said in a statement. “Spending more standard work hours in sunlight would reduce rates of seasonal depression.

“Americans exercise more frequently during Daylight Saving Time, reducing the risk of stroke and heart problems. Research also suggests that the extra hour of afternoon sun leads to fewer car accidents and evening robberies.”

All of this started in 1966, when the U.S Department of Transportation gave states the option of changing the clocks at a specified time, or stick with standard time for the entire year. “The oversight of time zones was assigned to DOT because time standards are important for many modes of transportation,” per the department’s website.