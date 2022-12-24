Clay Travis Gifts A Six Pack Of NFL Picks

Hours away from Santa time, Clay Travis has dropped his six pack of picks. This is the holiday present you’ve been waiting. A chance to make a deposit in the bank account after a month of shelling out dough.

But it’s not just Clay Travis giving money away, DraftKings and PointsBet have a little stocking stuffer for you too, in the form of bonus money. After all, wouldn’t you prefer that to a Jelly of the Month club membership?

Clay’s continuing his trend of listening to DanTallica and rolling with the Lions once more. See Clay’s Lions pick and five more winners below.

Santa Clay’s @outkick six pack this week: Lions -2.5, Bengals -3, Bears +8.5, Texans-Titans under 35.5, Seahawks +10.5, & Dolphins over 49.5. Get rich, kids. And Merry Christmas to all of you from the greatest gambler who has ever lived, me. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 24, 2022

Detroit’s a road favorite at the Panthers. So too are the Bengals who visit New England. Which is a shame, because though the Bengals and Pats square off, a game being played away from New England would’ve been one more opportunity to hear The Grinch, I mean Bill Belichick, utter: “We’re onto Cincinnati.”

It’s not just favorites making Clay’s nice list, he’ll take the Bears and the points when they host Buffalo. And Seattle getting more than a touchdown and a field goal versus Kansas City looks good too.

Then there’s the – “Power outage bowl” in Nashville, between Houston and Tennessee. Clay doesn’t expect much electricity inside or outside of the stadium, so he’s going under 35.5 with this one.

He does, however, expect some spark between Green Bay and Miami, though that’s a Sunday kickoff.

Clay Travis likes Dan Campbell and the Lions as part of his six pack of NFL picks. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images).

Now grab some egg nog and place those bets, we’ve got football to watch!