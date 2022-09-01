Clay Travis: Even Gavin Newsom’s Family Doesn’t Support His Lies

1 Comment

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been trying to go to war with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, all while his own in-laws have donated to the DeSantis campaign.

OutKick founder Clay Travis said that if Newsom had a sense of humor, he would play this up.

Here’s everything Clay had to say on OutKick the Show:

Watch full episodes of OutKick The Show.

CaliforniaClay TravisGavin NewsomGov. Gavin NewsomGov. Ron DeSantisgovernor gavin newsomOutKick The ShowRon DeSantis

Written by OutKick Flash

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply