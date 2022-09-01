Clay Travis: Even Gavin Newsom’s Family Doesn’t Support His Lies

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been trying to go to war with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, all while his own in-laws have donated to the DeSantis campaign.
OutKick founder Clay Travis said that if Newsom had a sense of humor, he would play this up.
Here’s everything Clay had to say on OutKick the Show:
I am leaving California exactly on 24 September. Literally, the day that I drive away, not to return. Can a brother get an OK sponsored celebration? I can hear the golf claps already…