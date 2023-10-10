Clay Travis’ Gambling Picks For Week College Football Week 7: Take Washington -2 In Biggest Game Of Weekend

Videos by OutKick

Last week was rough, I felt like we were mostly right on several games we ended up losing: Missouri should have covered against LSU, the under should have hit in Notre Dame-Louisville and Maryland was well within the number against Ohio State for almost the entire game until we lost that one late by a half point. As a result, we had a losing week going 7-9 to run our season record back squarely to .500 at 43-43.

The one positive though is that the blood banks have been cashing at a high rate and I’ve got two more blood banks for you this week.

It’s time to make our Locktober run and I’ve got 14 winners for you this weekend.

So let’s get rich, kids.

Michigan State at Rutgers -5.5 and the under 40.5

The moment Michigan State made the indefensible decision to fire Mel Tucker the Spartan season was over.

It’s sad, but true.

The Spartans have lost by 34, 22, and 10 since Mel Tucker was fired and they’ve scored 7, 9, and 16 in those three games.

Rutgers wins by a score of 24-7 and you hit the easy cover and the easy under for a double win.

KNOXVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 30: Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) sets up to pass during a college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks on September 30, 2023, at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas A&M at Tennessee -3.5 and the under 56.5

It’s tough to gauge how Texas A&M will respond coming off the tough Alabama loss, but one thing I’m confident in is that both teams have legit front 7’s on defense.

I actually think that despite all the attention the Tennessee offensive attack has gotten that this year’s Tennessee team is better running the football and stopping the run than last year’s team was. But they don’t have the same downfield passing attack.

As a result this feels like a defensive battle to me, not dissimilar to the game we just saw between the Aggies and the Tide.

Give me the under here.

But, also, Tennessee has had two weeks to get ready for this game and is playing at home. I think the Vols will be rested and play well and I’m just not sure A&M gets up big for this one. So I think Tennessee wins by a touchdown, something like 27-20 feels likely to me, boom a double gambling win.

Florida at South Carolina -2

After two weeks to stew over the beatdown in Knoxville, I expect for Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks to show up well for the home crowd.

And even though South Carolina is 2-3, the three losses have come to Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, three teams that are a combined 16-1 on the season.

Meanwhile the Gators, in my always humble opinion, just aren’t very good.

Tap the veins boys and girls, it’s time for our first blood bank guarantee of the weekend, South Carolina, behind the home crowd, wins by a touchdown.

TUCSON, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 30: Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies throws a pass during the second half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Oregon at Washington -2

The biggest and best game of the weekend ends with Michael Penix, Jr. outdueling Bo Nix in a classic in Seattle.

I can’t wait for this game and feel like the Huskies ultimately outlast the Ducks, 34-31, with the home crowd making all the difference.

That will leave Washington as the only undefeated team in the Pac 12 by the time Saturday ends.

Illinois at Maryland -13.5

Who loves betting on Maryland more than me?

No one.

Not even after our tough loss last weekend.

Here’s the deal, Illinois can’t score and Maryland can, the Terps put us in the winner’s circle again by winning by 20.

Iowa at Wisconsin, the under 36.5

Remember last week when I told you that Purdue at Iowa was going to be incredibly ugly?

This game may be uglier.

It’s a snoozefest that Wisconsin wins 17-13.

And the only way you win is by playing the under.

Louisville at Pittsburgh +7.5

This is a bet made entirely based on college football history.

How many times do you see a team come off an electric win at home, go on the road, and fail to perform anywhere near the same level?

Almost always.

I expect Louisville to struggle in this game, give me the Panthers to make it a field goal game and cover with ease.

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 07: Drake Maye #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after throwing for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the second half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 40-7. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Miami at North Carolina -3.5

I know college kids have short memories, but I don’t see any way the Hurricanes don’t have a hangover from the way last week ended.

Plus, North Carolina is 6-0 and almost no one is paying attention to them at all.

Daddy Mack Brown, behind the expertise of Drake Maye, wins by 10.

Mizzou + 2.5 at Kentucky and the over 52.5

Tap the veins, boys and girls, it’s time for our second blood bank guarantee of the weekend, I absolutely love the over here.

Mizzou can’t stop anyone and Kentucky is vulnerable against the pass, that means points rain down in the Bluegrass.

But I also like Mizzou as the underdog in this one, because I think they’re the better team and win outright at Kentucky so give me the Tigers too.

But even if you disagree with me on the line, be sure and take the over.

Southern California at Notre Dame -2 and the under 61.5

Notre Dame drags every game into the mud and I think they do the same against Southern Cal.

I know this is counter to many of our early season bets when we’ve hopped on the over in every USC game.

But this one is different, Notre Dame bounces back from a poor performance at Louisville and wins a huge one at home, 31-28 on a last second field goal.

And when that happens, you’ll win twice, on the line and the under.

…

There you have it, boys and girls, we’ve got 14 winners for all of you.

Get rich, kids, as Locktober is here.