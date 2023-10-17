Clay Travis’ Gambling Picks For College Football Week 8: Penn State, Michigan Will Have Big Weekends

Videos by OutKick

We went a solid 9-5 last weekend to run our season record to 43-39. You guys all know I’m not the kind of guy to brag, but we also went 5-1 in the NFL Outkick Six Pack, meaning we had a stellar 14-6 weekend in college football and NFL combined.

This weekend I’ll be back on Big Noon Kickoff on Fox, this time interviewing Luke Bryan.

But before all of that happens, I’ll be taping “The Fade” with Kelly in Vegas on Tuesday. We’ll discuss all our college and NFL picks and get you ready for the gambling weekend to come.

But now it’s time to give you eight college football winners for the weekend.

Week 8 of the college football season is actually the fewest bets we’ve had so far in a weekend, but I just don’t love the slate as much as usual.

So here we go with eight winners.

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 30: Drew Allar #15 of the Penn State Nittany Lions throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on September 30, 2023 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Penn State +4.5 at Ohio State

I think Penn State has a real chance of winning this game outright.

I know, I know, it’s hard to win at the Shoe.

But I just think Penn State is the better team across the board and I think the Nittany Lions will win outright.

Which means, of course, I absolutely love Penn State plus the points.

Tennessee at Alabama, the under 46.5

Last year Tennessee and Alabama played an epic offensive showdown, with the Vols ultimately winning 52-49 on a last-second field goal.

This year I think the opposite occurs, a defensive struggle.

Neither Alabama nor Tennessee are as good at quarterback as they were last year and that means the passing game is a shell of what it was with Bryce Young and Hendon Hooker. I don’t think Alabama is as good in the running game either, but I think Tennessee is actually better.

And both teams, particularly Tennessee, are way better on defense.

But so far Jalen Milroe has been the more accurate downfield passer, which is why I can’t pick Tennessee to cover or win on the road. (Not to mention Tennessee has been a different team on the road and at home under Josh Heupel the past two years, 13 straight wins at home vs. three straight losses in true SEC road games — I don’t count Vanderbilt as a road game.)

So I think Alabama wins, but I love the under here because barring defensive touchdowns, I think we see a similar game to Alabama at Texas A&M and Tennessee at Texas A&M. Milroe has been better than Milton so Alabama ultimately wins the home game, but the final score feels something like 21-17 or 21-13 to me, so hop on the under.

South Carolina at Missouri, the over 58.5

The one bet I should have made last week, that I was kicking myself for not making as soon as I sent in the picks, was the over in Florida-South Carolina. Sure all bets you don’t make look great when they cash easily, but South Carolina has been giving up a lot of points in their last three SEC games: 30 to Mississippi State, 41 to Tennessee and 41 to Florida and I should have expected that Florida would score a decent amount. Plus, the South Carolina offense with Spencer Rattler has been pretty solid all year.

This week I would almost guarantee that Mizzou will score 35 or more since the Tigers have gone for 38, 49 and 38 in conference play so far. But Mizzou has also given up at least 19 to every FBS team and has given up 21 to Vanderbilt and Kentucky, two teams not renowned for their offensive prowess.

38-30 feels likely here, which gives you a full ten points to play with.

Which is why, tap the veins boys and girls, my blood bank guarantee is the battle of the Columbia’s, the over in South Carolina-Mizzou.

Minnesota at Iowa, the under 32.5

I’ve never seen a college football total this low.

It’s absolutely bonkers.

But not as bonkers as betting on an Iowa over.

The under is the play.

Ole Miss at Auburn, the over 56.5

Lane Kiffin to Auburn has a high fun factor given how much flirtation there was between the two schools last offseason.

Ole Miss should be rested and healthy coming off the bye and the Auburn defense has begun to fade a bit.

Coming off a tough loss at LSU, Auburn is likely dinged up a decent amount and Ole Miss sets the pace and scores 35 or more.

But Auburn’s offense scores 24 or more too.

Sure, I went to public school in Tennessee, but even I know that’s an over winner.

ANN ARBOR, MI – OCTOBER 14: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) calls out play signals during the second quarter of a Big Ten Conference college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan Wolverines on October 14, 2023 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan -24.5 at Michigan State

Here’s the deal, Michigan State isn’t going to score over ten because no one has scored more than ten on Michigan all year.

So the only question you have to answer here is will Michigan score 35 or more?

I think the answer is yes because Michigan has scored 45 and 52 in their past two Big Ten road games and Michigan State just gave up 27 to Rutgers.

And I know, I know, it’s a rivalry game, but Michigan State has lost every game, most badly, since they fired Mel Tucker. The rout is on and big brother pours it on.

45-7 Michigan.

Duke +14 at Florida State

Duke is going to take the air out of the game and try to run the football because of their quarterback health issues.

Which makes a big number much harder for Florida State to cover regardless of the quarterback.

I’m not saying the Seminoles are on upset watch, but I do think this one will be a single digit game and if Riley Leonard is able to play, this number looks even better.

Give me the Blue Devils for the road cover.

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers directs his team from the sidelines against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Clemson -3.5 at Miami

Clemson is coming off a bye and Miami, since the loss to Georgia Tech, has started to show real deficiencies on both sides of the ball.

I don’t think Dabo’s team is great, but I do think Clemson may play their best game of the year in Miami.

And the Tigers get the win by a touchdown or more.

…

There you have it, boys and girls, let’s keep the good mojo going and hit an 8-0 week.

Get rich, kids.