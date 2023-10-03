Clay Travis’ Gambling Picks For College Football Week 6: Locktober Starts With Blood Bank In Mizzou-LSU

Videos by OutKick

It was a rough week for the Outkick picks on Saturday — we went 6-9. Not nice.

Including a late touchdown by Notre Dame — followed by a two-point conversion — that didn’t just snatch a win from the jaws of victory for Duke, it also created an improbable cover for Notre Dame as well, since our +5.5 ticket looked like a guaranteed win until that final scenario.

(On Sunday night Patrick Mahomes also chose not to score in Chiefs-Jets, meaning I lost on Saturday night when a player elected to score instead of taking a knee and then lost on Sunday night when a player took a knee instead of scoring, thereby keeping the Chiefs from covering. I don’t know how many of you also lost both of these bets with players making the exact opposite decisions, but I hope gambling karma works in our favor going forward.)

We are now 36-34 on the season.

It’s time to take advantage of Locktober however and start to string together some big wins.

And that starts with a 16-0 week, it’s time to get rich, kids:

LSU at Missouri +6.5 and the over 63

Here’s the deal, both teams are scoring 30+ in this one.

Tap the veins boys and girls, my blood bank guarantee is the over, go ahead and load up while you can.

LSU has given up 45 to Florida State, 31 to Arkansas and 55 to Ole Miss. This Mizzou offense is rolling. I just don’t see any way they don’t score at least 31 in this one. Similarly, I don’t see any way that LSU doesn’t score at least 31 in this one too because Mizzou’s defense is far from elite and the LSU offense is firing on all cylinders with Jayden Daniels.

Given the game can’t end in a tie, boom, you’re set on the over.

As for the line itself, why should LSU be favored by nearly a touchdown over anyone in the SEC right now? LSU only beat Arkansas by three, they just lost by six to Ole Miss, and what’s scary about the Bayou Bengals based on the way they have played so far? I don’t think Mizzou is an elite team, but I also don’t think they are going to lose by double digits to LSU at home.

The Missouri version of the Tigers are the play here on the number and the over is the blood bank guarantee.

Rutgers +14 at Wisconsin

There’s no bigger Greg Schiano fan on the planet than your boy.

And you’re telling me that the mighty Rutgers Scarlet Knights — who are 4-1 and every member of the sports media’s favorite team in the history of mankind — are going to go up to Wisconsin in what promises to be a low-scoring game and lose by more than two touchdowns?

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

I only have one word for that: balderdash.

Rutgers covers the 14 with ease.

Oklahoma +6.5 vs. Texas in the Red River Shootout

Texas has had a phenomenal start to the season, there’s no denying it.

But you know who has been really good and no one has noticed? Oklahoma.

In year two under Brent Venables, the Sooners have quietly been crushing all opponents, Oklahoma has won every game so far by 14 or more. And despite last year’s humiliation, the Sooners had won four in a row in this rivalry before that meaning many of the players on this roster have experience winning in this game.

This feels like a field goal game to me, meaning the Sooners plus nearly a touchdown are the play.

Maryland +19.5 at Ohio State

I feel like the only person in America who realizes Maryland is 5-0.

And not just 5-0, but also crushing everyone in the power five against the number, and winning every game by 18 or more.

Yes, the Buckeyes had a bye week — how unfair does that feel, Terps? — but this Ohio State offense hasn’t been great. And this number feels large for what figures to be a relatively low-scoring game.

So hop on board the Terp express and let’s ride the turtles to a cover.

Purdue at Iowa, the under 40.5

Unless Iowa can play Iowa, this might be the most boring matchup in the Big Ten this year.

And I’m not going to dance around the number here, neither team is scoring 21 or more.

Which makes the under a mortal lock.

Alabama at Texas A&M +2.5 and the under 49.5

The Travis family will be attending this game in person down in Aggieland and I expect to see Texas A&M win this game outright.

I could come up with all sorts of reasons why this will be the case, but ultimately this game is going to be a defensive struggle. A&M isn’t going to let Alabama run the football, they’ll spy Jalen Milroe, and force him to make plays in the passing game. And I just don’t think Alabama will be able to do so because the Alabama offensive talent isn’t great.

But the Tide defense is very good and that means points will be hard to come by Saturday.

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher. (Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two years ago Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies pulled off a huge shocker over Alabama in College Station, last year the Aggies were throwing in the end zone for a chance to win late.

After those past two games, I don’t think this Aggie win will be a surprise at all.

A&M 24 Alabama 17

Boom, you hit the Aggies and the under on a double win.

Vanderbilt +18.5 at Florida

The Florida Gators don’t deserve to be 18.5-point favorites against anyone in the SEC, even Vanderbilt.

That’s it, that’s the entire thesis of this bet.

Well, that and Vandy will do a decent job, I think, against the Gator run game, which means there won’t be a ton of points scored here.

Florida will win, but it will be by around 10 points, meaning the Commodores get you the cover down in the Swamp.

Colorado at Arizona State, the over 59.5

The Sun Devils have a good chance to pull off an upset here and I think they’ll move the ball decently against this Colorado defense.

Deion’s team ultimately gets the win, but not without a scare in the process, especially since this Buffalo defense can’t stop anyone.

38-35 Colorado is the final.

Kentucky +14.5 at Georgia and the under 47.5

I wanted to bet Georgia in this game, I really did, because I just keep thinking that at some point Georgia is going to maul an opponent.

But after what we’ve seen from this Georgia offense in the SEC so far, how could you be comfortable making them over a two-touchdown favorite against anyone decent?

And, yes, the Wildcats are pretty decent.

This feels like a 24-14 Georgia win in a low-scoring, boring, physical contest.

Which is why I’m on the Wildcats and the under.

Arkansas at Ole Miss, the over 61.5

There are many SEC team fan bases that are really nervous as we come up on the halfway point of the season. I think Arkansas should be near the top of that list. Sitting at 2-3, the Razorbacks seem destined for a 5-7 style season that pretty much strips away all of the optimism from Sam Pittman’s tenure.

But the one saving grace for the remainder of the season is KJ Jefferson can still make some plays on the offensive side of the ball.

Coming off an explosive shootout win in Oxford against LSU, I expect more offensive fireworks in this game as well.

Ole Miss wins 45-31, giving you an easy over.

Arizona +21.5 at USC

Have you seen the USC defense in Pac 12 play so far?

Why in the world would you expect USC to cover over three touchdowns against a pretty decent Arizona team that gave Washington a good run last week?

Related question: does the USC defense ever stop Caleb Williams in practice?

Arizona covers with ease.

Notre Dame at Louisville +6.5 and the under 51.5

The biggest surprise in college football, at least so far, may be that Louisville is sitting at 5-0.

Now Notre Dame, fresh off two straight physically grueling and draining games, has to head on the road to take on the Cardinals in a game they never expected to be this challenging.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

17-14 is the finale.

Who wins?

Who cares?

You’ve got the cover and the under.

There you have it, boys and girls, we’re going 16-0.

Respect the picks and see you in Aggieland.