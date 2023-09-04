Clay Travis Calls Florida State Win Over LSU ‘Pure Destruction’

Videos by OutKick
OutKicker founder Clay Travis calls it like he sees it. And like most of America, he witnessed Florida State embarrass LSU on Sunday night.
Travis likened the FSU win to “pure destruction.”
The Seminoles’ win was capped off by a Jaheim Bell four-yard touchdown run with under two minutes to play and the ‘Noles up 21 points. Rather than take a knee, FSU opted for bully ball and Bell executed the plan perfectly, plowing over a Tiger defender on his way to the end zone.
Following the touchdown, Clay noted that the score was a “no respect for you and your program touchdown.”
This followed Clay’s earlier observation of FSU’s Sunday night dominance.
