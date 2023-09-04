Clay Travis Calls Florida State Win Over LSU ‘Pure Destruction’

Videos by OutKick

OutKicker founder Clay Travis calls it like he sees it. And like most of America, he witnessed Florida State embarrass LSU on Sunday night.

Travis likened the FSU win to “pure destruction.”

The Seminoles’ win was capped off by a Jaheim Bell four-yard touchdown run with under two minutes to play and the ‘Noles up 21 points. Rather than take a knee, FSU opted for bully ball and Bell executed the plan perfectly, plowing over a Tiger defender on his way to the end zone.

Florida State ran that play as a statement to LSU-CFB, when they could’ve taken 3 knees.



Whew, Mike Norvell wasn’t playing around to end this one. Even the FSU band director has played ‘Neck’ numerous times in 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/QNxYpj52x9 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 4, 2023

Following the touchdown, Clay noted that the score was a “no respect for you and your program touchdown.”

That was an I have no respect for you and your program touchdown. Brian Kelly wasn’t calling timeouts. FSU could have taken the knee to end the game. Wow, pure destruction. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 4, 2023

This followed Clay’s earlier observation of FSU’s Sunday night dominance.

Heck of a win for Florida State. Just physically dominated LSU in the second half. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 4, 2023 For at least one week, Florida State passed the eye test. LSU…not so much.

