Clay Travis: Final Four Gambling Picks Are In And It’s Time For Everyone To Get Rich

The Final Four is upon us.

There’s no debating this year’s NCAA Tournament has been one for the record books. And once again, we’ve been reminded of why March Madness is unlike any sporting event on the planet.

Now there are only four standing and each of the remaining squads will compete on college basketball’s ultimate stage in Houston on Saturday to try to make it to Championship Monday.

It’s time to get rich, kids. Here are my top picks for Final Four Saturday.

I am going to take the under in San Diego State vs. FAU (under 138.5).

I’m also going to take UConn (-5.5) in their matchup. I think UConn is going to end up being the overall champion and they will end up beating Miami in their matchup but we will bring all that when it gets here.

We are one sleep away from one of the most glorious days on the college hoops calendar. Place your bets and let’s make some easy cash, folks.