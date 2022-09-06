Clay Travis: Eliza Fletcher Story Is Emblematic Of The Failures Of Our Country’s Modern Safety

Clay Travis reacted to the murder of Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, saying, “we’ve got a major crime issue in this country.”

The OutKick founder said this story “strikes many of us as emblematic of the failures of our modern safety in the country today.”

“We have decided that violent predators are being too unfairly treated, and so we are letting them out of prison,” Clay explained.

“Being concerned about punishments is a luxury of a low-crime environment. We are not living in a low-crime environment right now,” Clay continued.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: