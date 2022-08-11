Clay Travis Discusses NFL Preseason Action Underway Tonight

As we near the beginning of the NFL season, Clay Travis brought up some interesting things to pay attention to.

Clay voiced his worries for Tom Brady, who is out of camp for the next couple of weeks due to “personal reasons,” saying whatever the reasons are, they must be pretty significant.

The OutKick founder also mentioned that Deshaun Watson will reportedly start for the Cleveland Browns despite the suspension, but there is also talk that Cleveland might try to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: