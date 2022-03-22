Clay Travis: Deshaun Watson Situation Proves It’s All About Winning In NFL

After a year of facing sexual assault allegations, Deshaun Watson is now a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Granted, civil suits still remain, but a Grand Jury found that there was not enough evidence for Watson to have to go to trial for the allegations brought forth by more than 20 women. That means Watson is free to play football again. How many games he’ll be suspended by the NFL remains to be seen.

But at some point, Watson will be taking snaps for the Browns. He may have to wait four games. He may have to wait six. He may even have to wait until 2023 — though most NFL insiders don’t suspect Watson will be out for more than half the year.

Anyway, OutKick founder Clay Travis believes the fact Watson received such a massive contract from the Browns proves that NFL only cares about whether you make a team more likely to win. Watson undoubtedly does that in Cleveland.

“It also, to me — and I’ve been arguing this for a long time — ends the argument that the NFL is racist against black quarterbacks,” Clay said. “Because Deshaun Watson got the largest contract in the history of the NFL while 22 different women are accusing him of sexual assault.”

For the record, Watson received a five-year deal worth $230 million from the Browns.

“Why I think this is significant is the NFL doesn’t care about anything except whether or not an owner believes you can make his team more likely to win,” Clay said. “Deshaun Watson is a very talented quarterback. I don’t think there’s any way you can argue against that. He’s also a very young quarterback.

“The Browns have consistently been losers, by and large. And when they got the opportunity to go get Deshaun Watson, the Browns determined one significant factor: That Deshaun Watson’s talents exceed his problems. And when your talents exceed your problems, then you will be employed. Not just in the NFL, but anywhere.”

For Clay’s full take on Watson, the Browns and the NFL’s philosophy on quarterbacking greatness, check out the video below.