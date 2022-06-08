Clay Travis: Deshaun Watson Story Is A Colossal Mess

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s sexual misconduct and assault allegations continue to get worse as the signal-caller was at the center of a new report by the New York Times earlier this week.

“Could there be an investigation into the investigation of Deshaun Watson?” OutKick founder Clay Travis asked on Wednesday’s OutKick The Show.

Travis said there could be an investigation into Watson’s criminal investigation in Houston to see if it was inappropriately influenced.

The Times reported that the investigation may have been influenced by the QB’s legal camp having inappropriate contact between Watson’s attorney and the district attorney’s office.

Here’s everything Clay Travis had to say on the topic: