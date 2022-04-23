Clay Travis: DeSantis’ Bill Moves Disney Back To Equal Status With Other Theme Parks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law legislation Friday that strips Walt Disney Co. of its self-governing status.

The bill revokes Disney’s special tax privileges which have stood since the 1960s. Disney, in effect, has been allowed to operate as its own municipal government. But after Disney executives began to criticize DeSantis for signing the Florida Parental Rights in Education bill, DeSantis decided he had enough.

“They have the ability to build a nuclear power plant without state consent if they want,” DeSantis said Friday. “No individual or no company in Florida is treated this way, and it’s not right to have this similar treatment but you know they had exercised a lot of power over the years.”

OutKick’s Clay Travis made an appearance Friday morning on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom and discussed his thoughts on the new bill signed by DeSantis.

Here’s my full hit this morning on Desantis vs Disney with @BillHemmer this morning. pic.twitter.com/psf3SgGffU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 22, 2022

“Disney had a privilege under Florida law,” Travis said. “All they are doing, is returning Disney to equal status with all the other theme parks.”

“… Disney needs Florida, more than Florida needs Disney. If you’ve ever been to Disney World, they have some 40 miles it feels like worth of land that they have bought, that Walt Disney himself bought back in the 1960s. They [Disney] can’t relocate the hotels, they can’t relocate the theme parks. They are in Disney World forever in Florida.”

