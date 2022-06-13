Clay Travis Continues To Question Washington Commanders’ Decision To Fine Jack Del Rio

Clay Travis voiced how he is getting angrier and angrier by the day now at the fact that the Washington Commanders fined Jack Del Rio.

“Why in the world are we treating January 6th as if it is the only riot that has ever occurred in our nation’s history?” Clay asked.

All Jack Del Rio did was simply ask a question, and a valid one at that, The OutKick founder emphasized.

Clay then went on to compare data from both the BLM riots and the January 6th riots and explained how differently the two are being talked about by the media.

“The BLM riots by every statistical measure…are worse than what happened on January 6th in terms of death, in terms of destruction, in terms of costs to businesses themself,” Travis said.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: