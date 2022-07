Clay Travis reacted to the news of Charles Barkley potentially going to LIV golf, expressing that he thinks that would be “brilliant.”

The OutKick founder said Barkley is “the best former athlete to ever do media so far in the existence of the sports.”

“I think Barkley would be a phenomenal commentator for the LIV tour. It would be brilliant if they could get him on that tour,” Travis said.

“I think he would be fantastic,” Travis continued.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take: