Clay Travis Explains Why Cancel Culture Is Failing And Actually Helping The Elon Musks Of The World

Cancel culture has become common practice over the last handful of years, unfortunately. A number of people within the sports, media, and political worlds have certainly been canceled in recent history, but as OutKick founder Clay Travis explains, sometimes the canceling backfires on those trying to inflict the damage.

Those of us who live in reality and possess the tool known as common sense can realize that, more often than not, the folks looking to cancel someone are grasping at straws. It may not seem like it based on social media – which isn’t real life – but those who serve in the cancel culture mob are always outnumbered by everyday people that typically possess the exact opposite viewpoint as the mob.

This leads to a cancel culture move actually helping the person in the middle of the fray. It’s “free advertising” for the untouchables out there whose livelihoods aren’t actually at stake, like Elon Musk or Jason Aldean.

Cancel Culture is failing. It can only cancel those without the means to fight back but for people like Elon Musk and Jason Aldean, it’s free advertising.@ClayTravis gives us the details. pic.twitter.com/UYbZqxqkCI — OutKick (@Outkick) August 3, 2023

“Cancel culture works when people are afraid that you’re going to take away their livelihood,” Travis explained. “When you’re going to take away their ability to pay a mortgage, when you’re going to take away their ability to help pay for their kids to go to school. Cancel culture on the upper end is like free advertising, on the lower end it destroys your ability to make a living.”

Folks yelling about Musk changing Twitter’s name to X or anti-American Americans screaming about Aldean singing a pro-America song don’t hurt them. It’s free publicity for people on the top shelf of life and also free publicity for how out of touch with reality the mob can be.

Cancel cancel culture.

