Clay Travis Says He Expects To See Brandon Miller Settle Wrongful Death Lawsuit Before It Goes To Court

OutKick founder Clay Travis gave his take on the news that former Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller is facing a wrongful death lawsuit in civil court.

While a student at the University of Alabama, Miller was revealed to have driven the gun that was used to murder Jamea Jonae Harris to the scene of the crime. Harris’ family filed the suit this week, also naming former Alabama player Darius Miles and Michael Davis, the two who have been criminally charged with murdering Harris earlier this year in Tuscaloosa.

Clay of course has an extensive legal background, so he offered his thoughts on what he thinks this means and how it will play out for the former Alabama standout.

“Well, I’m not surprised,” he said. “I mean, he was sued along with his former teammate and the man who allegedly actually did the shooting.”

“Brandon Miller obviously has far more money,” Travis said. Miller signed a 4-year, $49 million deal with the Hornets this year.

He talked about how it is far from uncommon to see someone with a lot of money named as a defendant in a wrongful death civil case.

“Unlike a criminal case where the standard is beyond a reasonable doubt, a civil lawsuit is a preponderance of the evidence standard,” Travis explained. “And they will also assess — in the event that this eventually goes to a jury — they will also assess relative culpability in terms of the damages that a jury might award.”

Travis said that he believes that Miller will end up settling, partly because his lawyers likely won’t want him under oath and testifying about a murder.

“So I would expect that there will be some form of settlement before all is said and done, which is typically what happens in most civil cases,” he said. “They don’t usually go to trial most often.”