Clay Travis’ Biggest Takeaways From Nick Saban’s Shocking Retirement

Save the world, pick up his kids on time, and react live to Nick Saban’s retirement … what can’t Clay Travis do?

Nick Saban dropped a shocking announcement on the sports world Wednesday, sharing his official retirement. Recognized as the greatest in college football coaching, Saban’s departure sets up a tremendous ripple effect as the sport learns to live without Nick.

Reacting to the news LIVE Wednesday afternoon was OutKick’s Clay Travis, hopping on ‘OutKick Hot Mic w/ Hutton & Withrow.’

From potential replacements to Saban’s impact on the sport, Clay broke down a range of topics on Saban and the immediate aftermath of the Alabama coach’s decision.

Here are Clay’s biggest takeaways from Nick Saban’s retirement:

Clay Travis’ Big Takeaways From Nick Saban’s Retirement

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Did NIL, Transfer Portal Become A Catalyst For Nick Saban’s Retirement?

College football fans often looked to Nick Saban as a bastion of the ‘traditional’ model of the sport. With Name, Image, and Likeness taking over college athletics, along with the transfer portal, Saban’s understanding of the new landscape of college football may have pushed him to retirement faster than he’d imagined.

“How many guys that signed with Alabama pretty much only signed with Alabama because of Nick Saban?” Clay asked. “Given the transfer portal and everything else, they’re just so many different machinations that are now moving and, uh, and issues to contemplate that would not have been the case in a pre-NIL or open transfer portal universe.”

Names Hovering Around The Alabama Head Coaching Position

You don’t want to be the guy who follows the legend, make no bones about it.

Alabama’s got big shoes to fill, and Clay’s got a number of early candidates considered to succeed Saban in 2023.

Names floating around the job include Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, Florida State’s Mike Norvell and Washington’s Kalen DeBoer.

One major factor likely considered by anyone taking over Saban’s job should be their respective connection with the program. Many of the names suggested have been former Alabama coaches and players.

Nick Saban’s Sustained Success Makes Him The GOAT

Winning six national championships with one program (additionally one with LSU in ’03) will be a shining accolade of Saban’s career.

As Clay noted, “If you talk to people who have success in the world of coaching, having success is not the hard thing to do. Sustaining success is the hard thing to do.”

What Are Alabama Fans Thinking Today?

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs off the field at halftime during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game against the Michigan Wolverines at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 1, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Celebration, misery, or delusion … there’s no other mood for Crimson Tide fans today.

Clay addressed the “sadness” he’s seen online and the loose expectation by ‘Bama fans to sustain success without Saban … though that may just be wishful thinking.

“A lot of the Bama fans on social. Just sadness,” Clay said. “I think it also you write just, uh, honoring the coach. 297 wins for Nick Saban, four Heisman Trophy winners, 10 SEC championships and eight playoff appearances in the 10 years since the inception.”

“… Alabama fans are cocky at this point. I expect that they will believe that they are just going to go from one Hall of Fame coach to another Hall of Fame coach.

“Certainly the overall talent that Saban is leaving behind and the fact that he’s got a returning quarterback and all those things, this is not a bare-cupboard situation. … I would still say no matter who’s coaching Alabama, it would be a bit of an upset if Alabama wasn’t in the 12-team playoff.”

Nick Saban Had A ‘Stop & Smell the Roses’ Year

As OutKick previously reported, Alabama players frequently used the word “fun” leading up to the Rose Bowl battle. Is it any coincidence that Saban and his players seemed loose?

Well, after all we’ve learned today, Saban might’ve been setting up his players for a final ride.

WATCH Clay Travis’ segment on Wednesday’s episode of OutKick Hot Mic