Clay Travis: Biden’s Deal For Griner More Lopsided Than When Vikings Traded With Cowboys For Herschel Walker

On Thursday, news broke that the Biden Administration had completed a one-for-one prisoner swap: Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout, better known as the Merchant of Death.

OutKick founder Clay Travis called the deal out for being one of the worst trades ever made.

JOE BIDEN WITH THE WORST TRADE OF ALL TIME ‼️



"Former marine should have been a basketball player who hates America, he would have gotten out of the country faster"

“A lot of you out there are saying ‘Boy I don’t know… a WNBA player that America gets in Exchange for the Merchant of Death,'” he said

“Sounds like a deal that only Bill O’Brien formerly of the Houston Texans could put together,” Travis said.

“Sounds like a deal that the Minnesota Vikings made back in the day for Herschel Walker from the Dallas Cowboys that the Dallas Cowboys were able to use all the draft picks they got to build a dynasty.”

“In other words: Joe Biden — maybe — with the worse trade of all time.”

Travis pointed out that former US Marine Paul Whelan was not included in the deal. Whelen was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges and has already served four years.

Despite Whelan’s service record and time incarcerated longer, Biden still prioritized Griner.

“I guess former marine should’ve been a basketball player who hates America. He would’ve gotten out of the country faster.

WNBA Player Brittney Griner sits in a Russian prison cell. (Getty Images)

The Griner Deal Sets An Alarming Precedent

The deal sets a dangerous precedent for other countries who may now see opportunities in arresting moderately famous Americans.

Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout’s prison swap has set a dangerous precedent for Americans overseas.



Bad actors all over the world can now imprison mildly famous Americans in their countries hoping to free real criminals from American prisons.

“We are setting a precedent that is endangering more Americans overseas,” Clay Travis said. “What countries are learning is that if (they) seize mildly famous — because I think it’s only fair to say Brittney Griner is mildly famous. No WNBA basketball player is that famous, in the grand scheme of things — mildly famous Americans and hold them for crimes, then actual criminals — people who have committed real violent dangerous depredations upon the global community and the United States — they’re going to get out of prison,”

“Joe Biden has incentivized evil actors and foes of the United States to imprison even more of our people,” Travis said.

Biden’s decision to trade a dangerous criminal for Brittney Griner has called his judgment into question once again. (Getty Images)

Biden’s Judgement Abilities Took Another Hit

Travis said that there’s one thing a president has to offer: a sense of judgment.

After the Griner deal, Biden’s is once again in question.

“He is making a decision on this issue, and I think he got it completely wrong,” Travis said. He then floated the idea that there were political motivations behind it.

“Unfortunately this is a political decision I also don’t think it’s a coincidence this happens a couple of days after the run-off in Georiga, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it happens after the midterms, because I think Joe Biden knows that the American public overwhelmingly would’ve rejected this trade and that it’s bad for his overall political standing.

“It may be good with his base, for people who only see race and gender and only care about these things. But as more and more details of this trade continue to be released… all of this continues to make Joe Biden look worse, and ultimately, what does it do? It indicts his judgment,” he said that indicts the White House’s decision-making ability altogether.

“In one fell swoop Joe Biden put one of the biggest purveyors of weapons — illegal weapons; that murder people — back out onto the global streets, and he aided and abetted Russia in their war with Ukraine,” Travis said.

“And what did he get in exchange for doing that? For taking one of the most wanted criminals out of an American prison and sending him to Russia; what did he end up with?

“He got a WNBA player.”