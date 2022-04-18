Clay Travis: Biden Advisor Offers Yet Another Reason Why Dems ‘Must Be Crushed In November’

The Biden-appointed Dr. Ashish K. Jha, who is in charge of the nation’s COVID response, went on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday and gave viewers a grim vision of indefinite COVID travel restrictions.

“The virus is going to be with us for a very long time, probably forever,” he stated.

When asked about implementing a vaccine mandate for air travel, Dr. Jha said it was worth consideration despite years of data that challenge the divisive restriction.

“Mandates do work,” Dr. Jha commented. “We are in a different position now, obviously, with more than 220 million Americans vaccinated, 100 million people boosted. And so we really have to ask ourselves what is the role of mandates moving forward. And we’re going to need to assess each of these individual situations differently.”

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to the ludicrous advice by Biden’s top pick and forecasted a bad season of midterms elections ahead as a result.

“Joe Biden’s new covid imbecile advisor says covid vaccine mandates for air travel need to be assessed. These people are never going to allow normalcy, they must be crushed in November.”

