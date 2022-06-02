Clay Travis Asks New Billionaire LeBron James If USA Is Still Systematically ‘Racist’

On Thursday, the sports media bowed to LeBron James‘ newfound status as a billionaire athlete.

OutKick founder Clay Travis extended his congratulations but left scratching his head by LeBron’s longstanding platform that identifies America as systematically “racist.”

Well, with a billion dollars in his savings account, does LeBron still think the U.S.A. is out to get him over his race?

Clay delivered his thoughts.

“Congrats to LeBron James on becoming a billionaire as he approaches his 38th birthday. It’s amazing that this could happen in a country that LeBron James believes is so thoroughly racist,” Clay said on Thursday’s OutKick the Show.

WATCH:

“I would like to know, will LeBron James finally admit that the racial slur that supposedly was sprayed across his Brentwood mansion gate was a totally made-up lie?” Clay asked.

Clay recounted a story from 2017 when LeBron James’ $21 million mansion was allegedly vandalized, with a spray-painted racial slur left behind.

Some called it a hoax while LeBron called it an act of racism. No evidence of a hate crime was found.

“[T]he LA police department investigated it, found no basis to it, and everyone decided to treat LeBron like a victim. … In honor of you becoming a billionaire, I would ask LeBron: will you finally admit that that entire story was made-up? Evidence all reflects that it likely was.”

