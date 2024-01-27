Clay Travis Pays Off Alyssa Milano’s Travel Baseball GoFundMe — With One Condition

Videos by OutKick

Despite being worth an estimated $10 million, Alyssa Milano couldn’t find it in the budget to send her son and his 12U baseball team to Cooperstown this year. Luckily, Clay Travis is here to help.

The actress took a lot of heat this week, particularly from OutKick’s Joe Kinsey, after tweeting a GoFundMe link to her son’s fundraiser. As of Saturday morning, Milano’s panhandling had netted the team $9,206 of the $10,000 they were looking for to stay afloat.

So Clay went ahead and picked up the rest of the tab.

Being the charitable guy he is, the OutKick founder donated $794 to make the kids’ dreams come true. Under one small condition, of course.

“Hey @Alyssa_Milano since you couldn’t afford to pay for your son’s baseball team to travel to Cooperstown, I just paid off the rest of the Go Fund Me so they could make the trip,” Clay posted on X.

“Only request is the team play the tourney in MAGA hats. You’re welcome.”

Hey ⁦@Alyssa_Milano⁩ since you couldn’t afford to pay for your son’s baseball team to travel to Cooperstown, I just paid off the rest of the Go Fund Me so they could make the trip. Only request is the team play the tourney in MAGA hats. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/j2TAddYNwo — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 27, 2024

Seems perfectly reasonable. Those kids are going to be the best dressed in Cooperstown with their crispy new MAGA hats.

Clay’s donation doesn’t just bail out a poor, starving, millionaire actress in need. He’s also giving a group of 12 year olds an experience they’ll never forget. Clay understands — because he took his own kid to Cooperstown just last year.

Granted, he managed to do it without asking for handouts from people with way less money than him.

“Went to Cooperstown with my 12 year old last year, btw, was lots of fun. Great set up. Phenomenal fields and overall event. Highly recommend it,” Clay posted on X.

But maybe we were too hard on poor Alyssa. After all, times are tough! Voting has consequences, and Super Libs like her are just learning the error of their ways.

“I know even the Hollywood Elite are struggling thanks to Bidenomics,” Clay said. “I’m just happy to do my part to help ease their suffering.”

So it’s settled. All the kids need is a box of red MAGA hats and they’ll be on their way!

And since Alyssa Milano is so hard up for cash these days, I’ll bet she can get someone to donate those, too.

