Clay Travis: ‘A Legitimate Battle Royale’ Is Forming Between LIV Golf And The PGA

Clay Travis joined ‘Fox & Friends’ on Wednesday, where he voiced that as the LIV league continues to grow and the PGA shrinks, there’s going to be some discord between the two.

The OutKick founder questioned whether casual golf fans will even care that much about these two competing entities.

“I think 80 percent of golf fans will hardly even notice – those are the people who just watch the majors,” Travis said.

“But no doubt this is an existential threat to the independence and the monopoly status that the PGA had,” he continued.

Clay also touched on Rob Gronkowski’s announcement of his retirement saying, “I think Gronk’s going to decide to come back out of retirement…I would be surprised if we have seen the last of Rob Gronkowski on the football field.”

