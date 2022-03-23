in Politics

Clay On Fox: White House Frustrations With Kamala Harris No Big Surprise

updated 4 Comments

Vice President Kamala Harris is apparently an extremely difficult to person to work for and with, as detailed in a soon-to-be-released book, which made things behind the scenes appear even worse than they are on the surface.

The book, entitled This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, from Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns is due out May 3. It reveals major frustrations between the camps of Harris and President Joe Biden, with most placing the blame on the contemptuous Harris.

OutKick founder Clay Travis joined Fox News to discuss the madness that is the current White House, saying Harris is a result of the political system in California.

“That’s become a one-party state,” Clay said. “She wasn’t really challenged in her runs in California, because she was their great hope there, and because she had managed to corral so much Democratic support.

“In California, there’s not a real strong opposition from Republicans, and the left-leaning media isn’t about to question Harris,” Clay added.

“Remember, this is a candidate for president who had to drop out of the Democratic primary before there had even been a vote taken,” he said. “She was polling at 1 or 2 or 3 percent. Democrats were not responding well to her at all.

“So at some point, if you keep having the same problems, and you keep changing staff and those problems don’t go away, maybe … the issue is the vice president herself.”

It’s especially a surprise that Biden picked Harris as a running mate, given her disastrous poll numbers, and, oh yeah, given that she once called him a racist.

Check out Clay’s full take on Klueless Kamala in the Fox News video below:

 

Feature post

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here