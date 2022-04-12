in Media News

Clay Joins ‘Hannity’ To Discuss Jussie Smollett’s Latest Crime Against Humanity, And Radical Climate Change Protest

Actor Jussie Smollett appears to be going full method for a potential R. Kelly biopic.

After being released from prison, Smollet — the convicted felon and Empire actor — wrote an R&B song touting his innocence and calling out the haters that responded to his jail sentencing for faking a hate crime.

OutKick founder Clay Travis joined Sean Hannity and Leo Terrell in primetime to discuss the clunky R&B ballad and crazed actor.

“I think Jussie Smollett is actually crazier than Keith Olbermann,” Clay told Hannity.

Clay, Hannity and Terrell also discussed the latest trend in radical environmentalism: slashing people’s tires over climate change.

WATCH:

Sean Hannity

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

