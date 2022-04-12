Clay Joins ‘Hannity’ To Discuss Jussie Smollett’s Latest Crime Against Humanity, And Radical Climate Change Protest

Actor Jussie Smollett appears to be going full method for a potential R. Kelly biopic.

After being released from prison, Smollet — the convicted felon and Empire actor — wrote an R&B song touting his innocence and calling out the haters that responded to his jail sentencing for faking a hate crime.

OutKick founder Clay Travis joined Sean Hannity and Leo Terrell in primetime to discuss the clunky R&B ballad and crazed actor.

“I think Jussie Smollett is actually crazier than Keith Olbermann,” Clay told Hannity.

Clay, Hannity and Terrell also discussed the latest trend in radical environmentalism: slashing people’s tires over climate change.

.@ClayTravis and @TheLeoTerrell joined “Hannity” to discuss actor Jussie Smollett’s new song, and an environmental groups challenge to deflate tires on SUVs to save planet. pic.twitter.com/kjQZquRVal — OutKick (@Outkick) April 12, 2022

