Clay: If Trump Was Still President, We Wouldn’t Be In This Mess

It may not be the right time for I told you so. But then again, it just might be.
Watching Russia’s attack on Ukraine unfold has prompted OutKick founder Clay Travis to take a stroll down memory lane, back to when the president of the United States had a backbone and enough stamina to address the American people in real time during a crisis.
Until Sleepy Joe wakes up at the crack of early afternoon to deliver an address on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Clay is here to set the public straight.
Clay makes it very clear how he feels about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine: Putin is walking all over Biden because he doesn’t fear him. And Putin never would have even tried to pull this nonsense with a real leader like Donald J. Trump.
