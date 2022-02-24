Clay: If Trump Was Still President, We Wouldn’t Be In This Mess

Videos by OutKick

It may not be the right time for I told you so. But then again, it just might be.

Watching Russia’s attack on Ukraine unfold has prompted OutKick founder Clay Travis to take a stroll down memory lane, back to when the president of the United States had a backbone and enough stamina to address the American people in real time during a crisis.

Until Sleepy Joe wakes up at the crack of early afternoon to deliver an address on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Clay is here to set the public straight.

Clay makes it very clear how he feels about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine: Putin is walking all over Biden because he doesn’t fear him. And Putin never would have even tried to pull this nonsense with a real leader like Donald J. Trump.

For four years the American media peddled the lie Donald Trump was colluding with Russia. Now barely over a year after he’s out of office, Vladimir Putin embarks on the biggest invasion in Europe in four generations. Everyone who told you Biden was safer than Trump lied to you. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 24, 2022

Contrary to the false bill of goods the media sold you, Putin was afraid to challenge Trump because he feared how Trump would respond. Putin doesn’t respect Biden, he knows he’s a feckless old man without a spine. China may well move next. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 24, 2022

Trump just called in to @IngrahamAngle to reiterate what he told us on @clayandbuck yesterday, Putin was afraid to make a move with Trump in office, immediately attacked Biden as soon as he got the chance. pic.twitter.com/Q3YSjlVchs — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 24, 2022

“Wait, there’s a “binding international agreement” signed on paper? That changes everything!” — said no dictator ever. https://t.co/ywaVa36Am6 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 24, 2022

Here’s Joe Biden saying Vladimir Putin was afraid of him being president. You were all lied to, Putin wanted Biden in office so he could do exactly this: pic.twitter.com/BYQ36BamfH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 24, 2022

This is 100% political, bud. We made a shitty, weak choice at president and now the country is paying the price. https://t.co/52iNLK9h7d — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 24, 2022

