Clay: If Trump Was Still President, We Wouldn’t Be In This Mess

It may not be the right time for I told you so. But then again, it just might be.

Watching Russia’s attack on Ukraine unfold has prompted OutKick founder Clay Travis to take a stroll down memory lane, back to when the president of the United States had a backbone and enough stamina to address the American people in real time during a crisis.

Until Sleepy Joe wakes up at the crack of early afternoon to deliver an address on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Clay is here to set the public straight.

Clay makes it very clear how he feels about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine: Putin is walking all over Biden because he doesn’t fear him. And Putin never would have even tried to pull this nonsense with a real leader like Donald J. Trump.

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

