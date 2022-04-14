Clay Gets It Right: Elon Musk’s Offer Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

In case you haven’t been listening, OutKick’s Clay Travis has been banging the drum for Tesla CEO Elon Musk to purchase Twitter and restore the marketplace of ideas.

Travis was one of the first to make the suggestion, and on Thursday, that prophecy took one giant step forward. The newest reports say that Musk has officially placed a $41 billion offer to buy the social media company.

As you could expect, the coddled blue check marks are having a meltdown — just as Travis predicted.

“The left wing blue check panic over @elonmusk potentially buying @twitter is glorious,” Travis wrote. “All the blue checks who have lectured us for years by saying, ‘It’s a private company, if you don’t like it, leave’ are panicking like crazy over their echo chambers being challenged. Love. It.”

And even if Twitter declines the offer, Musk has still won. As Travis said, Twitter would have multiple shareholder lawsuits coming its way.

“Additional thought, if the board rejects the offer, there’s no second bidder, and Elon walks away, the stock price would crash,” Travis wrote. “That would lead to massive shareholder lawsuits alleging the board had breached its fiduciary duty. Absent second bidder, Elon wins now.”

