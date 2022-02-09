Clay: Finally, Blue States Coming To Senses By Dumping Mask Mandates In Schools

Videos by OutKick

What do New York, Oregon, Connecticut and Delaware have in common?

Yes, they are all considered “blue” states under Democratic reign. But that’s not the only thing that they share.

They have all also done away with mask mandates in schools. Crazy, right? Sure seems to be, according to OutKick founder Clay Travis.

“Four blue state governors suddenly said masks don’t make a lot of sense in schools,” Clay said in his latest video. “The science hasn’t changed. I have been arguing based on the science for over a year now that masks in schools make no sense.”

Clay even went and preached this message at his local school board in August.

“And now, out of nowhere, suddenly, all of these states are suddenly coming out and saying, ‘You know what? It doesn’t make sense to continue to mandate masks,'” Clay said. “What’s going on here?”

