Clay and Buck: Cal Professor Instructs Students On How To ‘Abolish Whiteness’

Liberal lunacy reached a new degree at Cal Berkeley.

Zeus Leonardo, political author and associate dean at Berkeley’s Graduate School of Education, delivered a racist rant before his class of graduate students, making his case on why America needs to “abolish whiteness.”

Footage surfaced of the Berkeley lecture where Leonardo stated the following:

“That’s why I’m coming up with this recent understanding about whiteness is to abolish all white people. That’s very uncomfortable perhaps, but it asks about our definitions of what race is and what racial justice might mean.

“Genuine class unity is not going to happen because within it are these cleavages of racial struggles and gender struggles that prevent class unity from happening and prevents white working-class folks from achieving their goal.”

“All the elite schools now are basically social justice factories of lunacy,” said Buck Sexton on Friday’s episode of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.

UC Berkeley education professor Zeus Leonardo: "To abolish whiteness is to abolish white people. That's very uncomfortable perhaps, but it asks about our definitions of what race is and what racial justice might mean."



This is what teachers are learning.pic.twitter.com/cLWEGSZ8tM — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 28, 2022

"Did you hear what the pathetic little Marxist said there, Clay? 'To abolish whiteness is to abolish white people.' Oh! Okay." – @BuckSexton #ZeusLeonardo https://t.co/J0zOHArHkG pic.twitter.com/lDmQEThHxX — Clay & Buck (@clayandbuck) March 5, 2022

Sexton commented on the radical Marxist root of Leonardo’s belief to do away with a sect of the American population, and how Leonardo’s stance has been normalized in college academia with the rise of Critical Race Theory.

“Why are parents so fired up about this stuff being taught to their kids? Well, when you get to the graduate level of CRT indoctrination, you’ll hear these things,” Sexton added.

