CJ Stroud Says He Didn’t Commit To Ohio State For “No Coach”

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is having a stellar season, and while his team prepares for a Big Ten East showdown with Penn State, he talked about why he chose the Buckeyes to begin with.

Spoiler alert: it had nothing to do with who the coach was.

Stroud talked to the media on Wednesday and explained who was truly responsible for bringing him to Columbus.

“I didn’t come to Ohio State for no coach or nothing. I came here for Julian, Jaxon, and Gee. They’re the ones who recruited me,” Stroud said.

Stroud was referring to receivers Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Gee Scott Jr. Those three have combined for 9 of Stroud’s 28 touchdown passes so far this season.

Stroud’s proclamation that his three receivers were responsible for recruiting drew some reactions online.

Sounds like Stroud hates Ryan Day https://t.co/I6TX5b02bA — Jared (@jaredfoote03) October 27, 2022

While some saw this as Stroud being selfish or an indictment of the Ohio State coaching staff, others saw it differently.

Don’t know who needs to hear this but this isn’t even a bad response. The coach who recruited him, did so and than left.. also, the players named were at the same event as him, McCord was our guy than these guys went to the coaches talking about strouds ability. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/eyMYSs1Hj1 — Stephen (@sfnhaus) October 27, 2022

Not sure how people can have an issue with this comment other than going out of their way to find something to be mad about https://t.co/VZyv9VDD8v — Erica Castro (E/Cast) (@ecast2308) October 27, 2022

Whatever his reasons are for committing to Ohio State, the team’s probably glad to have CJ Stroud. This season, he has thrown for 2,023 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just 4 interceptions through 7 games.

Stroud has connected on 130 of 190 passing attempts, which is good for a 70% completion rate.

