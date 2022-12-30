C.J. Stroud Has Very Mature Reaction To Handling Criticism

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud doesn’t let the outside noise bring him down.

The Buckeyes will play Saturday night against CFP top-seed Georgia, and the last time OSU stepped on a football field, they got their world rocked by Michigan.

The humiliating loss to the team’s rival led to plenty of criticism, but Shroud doesn’t let it get to him.

The future NFL player said the following Thursday when talking about handling negativity and critics on social media, according to ESPN:

I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call me and tell me what people say. So, I do hear it, and it is what it is. It comes with the nature of the beast. You can’t accept the good and not accept the bad …. If you watch the tape, I think that I’ve really tried to do everything I could to win games in my career and if that means I didn’t get it done, it is what it is. Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. I’m going to keep moving forward and learn from it. I really thank God for having a second chance, and I think we deserve to be here, regardless of what happened that day. But we’ve moved on. Our focus is on Georgia now. I’m just taking it as a lesson and try to learn from it.

C.J. Stroud has a very mature outlook.

For context, C.J. Stroud is just 21-years-old. He’s only been old enough to legally buy a beer since October.

Yet, the Ohio State quarterback has a more mature outlook on dealing with criticism that a lot of people much older than him.

Let’s be honest. Handling criticism isn’t always easy, especially when your mistakes and missteps are made on the national stage.

However, you can’t let it crush your spirit and soul. How people handle criticism separates the boys from the men. If that offends, congrats, you know which group you fall into.

C.J. Stroud could easily get upset and bitter about all the vitriol and hatred online. That’s even more true when people apparently call him to complain and inform him of what people are saying.

Yet, he doesn’t. He just remains focused on whatever comes next. That’s the sign of a very mature man.

He also has a great opportunity for redemption. If the Buckeyes beat Georgia, people will immediately forget about the loss to Michigan – that is unless they face the Wolverines in the title game.