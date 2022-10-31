C.J. Stroud is no longer the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

The Ohio State quarterback has dominated the Heisman odds all season long, but in the latest odds from DraftKings, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is now number one at -110.

C.J. Stroud is second at +190, and nobody else is even in the conversation.

Hendon Hooker leads the latest Heisman odds. (Credit: DraftKings)

Does Hendon Hooker deserve to be ahead of C.J. Stroud?

While Hendon Hooker has had a great season so far, that doesn’t mean he’s necessarily beating out Stroud for the top spot.

Let’s compare some numbers:

C.J. Stroud: 2,377 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns and four interceptions. One win over a currently ranked team. Ohio State is 8-0.

Hendon Hooker: 2,338 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, one interception, 338 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns. Two wins over currently ranked teams, including Alabama. Tennessee is 8-0.

The numbers are very similar and comparable. Stroud has more passing yards and total touchdowns, but Hooker has more total yards and has played a tougher schedule.

The gap between -110 and +190 isn’t huge, but I’m also not sure it’s justified. What did Stroud do to lose the top spot? The answer is nothing.

Ohio State started really slow against Penn State, but still managed to hang 44 on James Franklin’s team by the time the clock hit zero.

C.J. Stroud is no longer the Heisman favorite. Hendon Hooker now leads the odds. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It might ultimately end up coming down to the Michigan game. If Stroud lights up Jim Harbaugh’s team to close out the season, I’m not sure how you don’t give him the Heisman as long as his stats keep rolling in at a high level.

On the flip side, if Hooker goes out and dominates Georgia, then Stroud will fall much further behind in the odds. I think to a large degree, you can argue both men control their own fates. Either drops a game and it’s probably over.

Will Hendon Hooker win the Heisman? (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Finally, Drake Maye at +2500 isn’t terrible, but still not the level of respect he deserves. The UNC freshman is putting up video game stats.

He definitely deserves more love than he’s getting.