CJ Stroud Expands On His Christian Faith, Says Players Appreciate Him Spreading The Message After Games

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud was consistent in more ways than one during his rookie season. Not only was he consistent with stellar play on the field, but he was also consistent with his postgame messages in the fact that he always expressed his Christian faith giving glory to God.

The same rang true even after his season came to an end following the Texans’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional round.

During the Texans’ exit interviews on Monday, Stroud was asked about his faith. He shared a powerful sentiment explaining that his message isn’t about him, but about God before mentioning that many players and coaches from around the NFL have reached out to him saying how much they appreciate him expressing his faith at almost every opportunity.

“I’ve had a lot of great people who have reached out, and even guys after games, who just talk about how I mention God and Christ,” Stroud said. “I always tell people that it’s not me, it’s him. There’s nothing I can do to ever repay what the Lord has done in my life and I don’t want to, I just want to act in what he’s calling me to do.”

#Texans QB CJ Stroud talks about:

– Players appreciating him giving glory to Jesus Christ

– Praised John Harbaugh for reading Scripture

– Said “There’s a lot of [players & coaches] out here that love the Lord” pic.twitter.com/ALjbfd2Lpq — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 22, 2024

“I’m not perfect, I make mistakes every day, but at the same time I know the God I serve is a forgiving god…”There’s a lot of us out here too that love the Lord, and there is nothing wrong with that,” the QB continued.

Wise is certainly an adjective you can use to describe Stroud, who is still only 22-years-old, but brave is another word that comes to mind given it’s abundantly clear some are trying to erase his freedom of speech and religion.

During his postgame interview after the Texans knocked off the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the playoffs, Stroud began by saying “First and foremost, I just want to give all glory and praise to my Lord, Jesus Christ.”

The live broadcast on NBC didn’t edit that moment out, but when the network re-posted the clip on X, formerly Twitter, that message not-so-mysteriously was left out.

NBC edited out Houston QB CJ Stroud’s praise of Jesus Christ in their post-game interview posted to X. Why did @SNFonNBC remove Stroud saying “First and foremost, I just want to give all glory and praise to my Lord, Jesus Christ.” https://t.co/gmmmn2HeFT pic.twitter.com/H2R7qzVGGO — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 17, 2024

