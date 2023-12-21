C.J. Perry Shares A Disgusting Pic Of Her Finger After A ‘Deadly Infection’ Required Surgery

Videos by OutKick

C.J. Perry has a warning for everyone about the importance of treating all of your cuts. The warning comes with a disgusting picture of what could happen if the cut, or in her case the splinter, turns into an infection.

The AEW star was forced to miss two appearances after taking a trip to the emergency room over the weekend. An infection in the middle finger on her right-hand had spread up her arm and she was in for a hospital stay of multiple days.

After spending 50 hours in the hospital, Perry revealed that the infection in her finger had gotten worse. Not only that, but the finger would require surgery in order to heal.

#CMLL Please keep me in your prayers I’m at the ER @vphcares. The infection from my small finger has gone up my arm. I am so sorry I had to miss last night and @AEW tonight. I look forward to debuting in Mexico with @AndradeElIdolo. Good luck @ToBeMiro and my client… pic.twitter.com/UcFAg9WLU2 — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) December 17, 2023

I have been in the ER and hospital for over 50 hours. The infection has gotten worse and I’m going into surgery tonight. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. I love you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P5JdwfQqu2 — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) December 19, 2023

In an update on Instagram, Perry revealed that her troubles all started after she had gotten a splinter backstage last week at AEW Dynamite.

“I have been in the hospital since Saturday fighting a severe & possibly fatal infection that came from getting a small splinter backstage at work this past Wednesday,” she revealed.

“Please keep me in your prayers. And everyone really take care of any cuts you get. As small as a splinter can turn into a deadly infection. Love all of you guys and thank you to everyone who has reached out.”

C.J. Perry Is Going To Need Some Time To Heal

That was one of the last updates Perry shared prior to the surgery. On Thursday, she decided to drive the point home about taking care of cuts with a picture of her finger following the procedure.

The aftermath of the surgery is guaranteed to ruin your day. Perry’s finger is an absolute mess.

It’s still very swollen compared to her other fingers, and was left sliced open in multiple places, apparently in order to allow it to heal properly. Take a look you’ve been properly warned.

After surgery & over 5 days in the hospital. Thank you all for the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TbKXrANzPI — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) December 21, 2023

From the looks of the disgusting picture Perry shared, the infection in her finger was taken care of. But the image also reveals that she’s still got plenty healing to do.

It’s safe to say that finger is never going to look the same.

Perry didn’t provide an update on when she expects to return to the AEW. I wouldn’t expect to see her back in the ring anytime in the near future.