C.J. Perry Recreates Madonna’s ‘Like A Virgin’ Photo Shoot With Nothing On

Most people were worried about what kind of costume they were going to wear for Halloween and all of the parties that go along with it. Not C.J. Perry, the former WWE Superstar known as Lana. She had much bigger things planned for the holiday.

Those big plans involved a photo shoot inspired by Madonna. Not the current alien version of the 65-year-old singer, but the “Like a Virgin” version of a much younger Madonna from the 80s.

CJ Perry attends the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

An interesting idea for Halloween. Not a road most people go down when they start thinking of costume ideas, but here we are.

The photo shoot features the 38-year-old recreating specific shots from Madonna’s original photo shoot for her “Like a Virgin” album. The shots feature Perry posing with a sheet and nothing on underneath.

The current AEW talent included some of the originals in her slideshow from the shoot for comparison. That turned out to be completely unfair to Madonna.

Perry’s version of the photo shoot is head and shoulders better than the original.

C.J. Perry Wants To Be The Best Of All Time

It’s good to see that Perry’s return to wrestling with AEW hasn’t stopped the flow of content. She’s still able to create exclusive content and hasn’t pumped the breaks on the Instagram side of things either.

That doesn’t mean she’s not taking wrestling seriously. She recently said that she has her sights set on becoming the best manager in the history of wrestling.

“I want to be the best of all time. I want to be the best wrestling manager of all time…people often want to be managed by Paul Heyman ’cause he is the best manager of all time right now.”

She continued, “I want to take that spot. And so I want people to be like, ‘I want CJ Perry to manage me.’ I would rather do that than try to become champion, or fight whatever for championships. And be the best hustler for those people to be champions, and create a legacy and a name that way.”

“I just feel that’s my calling. So, if at some point I got to fight some bitches in the ring, of course, I’ll fight some bitches in the ring.”

Being the best wrestling manager of all time might be Perry’s true calling. But she shouldn’t sell herself short on making content. This Madonna remake proves she can do just about anything she wants.