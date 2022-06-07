CJ McCollum Says KD Was The Best Player On The Warriors Despite Draymond’s Comments

Last week, Draymond Green revealed on his podcast that Steph Curry was the focal point of the Warriors’ offense despite Kevin Durant being on the team. KD responded by saying “from my view of it, this is 100 percent false.” Now New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is calling B.S. on Draymond’s comments, giving Durant the nod as ‘best player.’

“There’s no debates about who was the best player on that team,” McCollum said. “We know it was Kevin Durant. Steph knows it was Kevin Durant. Draymond, deep down, he knows it was Kevin Durant.”

It really wasn’t that close. A 7-foot forward that’s known as the sport’s greatest scorer while being a premier defender is the best player on practically every team. LeBron, at that time, was Durant’s only superior in the NBA. James didn’t play for the Warriors, so KD was the best player — period.

KD disagrees with Draymond 🤔 📝 Read » https://t.co/IDH9mRbclp pic.twitter.com/3VoEYjsiBK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 31, 2022

CJ McCollum on the Warriors when they had KD: “There’s no debates about who was the best player on that team. We know it was Kevin Durant. Steph knows it was Kevin Durant. Draymond, deep down, he knows it was Kevin Durant.” (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/zaYlPFWHhU — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 7, 2022

We’re in a strange spot because Steph Curry is currently a beneficiary of recency bias. Kevin Durant flopped out of this year’s playoffs and looked awful doing so while Steph and the Warriors powered through the western conference — people forget how elite KD still is.

It’s like talking about the greatness of Prince after his final album, HITnRun in 2015 as opposed to having the conversation following the release of Purple Rain. An individual’s greatness becomes foggy over time and that’s what happened to Kevin Durant. He was no debate the second-best player behind LeBron, collapsed from up 3-1 in a series to the Warriors, and then was begged to join the Warriors by none other than…Draymond Green. KD was then asked to create a super team because Golden State’s organization knew acquiring the next best thing to LeBron was the ultimate power player.

KD signs with the Warriors, wins two titles in three seasons as MVP of the finals both appearances, and now suddenly Steph Curry was the head honcho? It seems Draymond just wants to gas up his current teammate to validate his potential finals MVP in 2022. Many NBA fans have argued Steph never having won finals MVP has been somewhat carried in his career’s largest moments, but those takes are most often exaggerated.

Draymond should be grateful Durant signed in Golden State and just leave it alone.