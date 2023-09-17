CJ Gardner-Johnson Has Lions Fans Rocking Blue Ski Masks

Videos by OutKick

This is one mask mandate we can get on board with.

CJ Gardner-Johnson is trying to start a new tradition at Ford Field — asking all fans to wear a blue ski mask for the team’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

“You’re going to see on Sunday, blue ski masks everywhere,” he told the Detroit Free Press.

The Lions safety first busted out the mask Sept. 7 after Detroit defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

“I was like, ‘Oh that’s hard,'” Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said on his podcast this week. “After the game, I was like, ‘Bro, you need to do that every game. Just you, walk out of that tunnel. You go in the front, you have a ski mask on and we’ll just all be behind you.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to do that.'”

Except Gardner-Johnson is taking the suggestion a step further — encouraging both fans and teammates to rock his signature look.

“We villains, right? It’s part of us,” CJGJ said. “It’s the culture. I’m changing it.”

And fans were happy to oblige.

Identical blue ski masks sold out on Amazon and are currently on backorder for at least two weeks. Local apparel company Questionable Teez sold their entire supply in just a couple of days.

But some fans — who weren’t able to get their hands on the headwear — are getting creative.

Like this guy.

🚨 Important Blue Ski Mask #OnePride Update 🚨 pic.twitter.com/wwZuJbDWPu — Sports Jim III (@SportsAndChup) September 14, 2023

And Detroit rapper BabyFace Ray snagged his own, special version of the ski mask.

#Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson FaceTimed “the best rapper in Detroit” BabyFace Ray in the locker room, who has his special blue ski mask ready for the home-opener Sunday at Ford Field. “I got the ticket for you too, it’s good,” @CGJXXIII tells @babyfaceray. pic.twitter.com/QSYJkHpmmC — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 14, 2023

Expect To See Blue Ski Masks All Over Detroit

The Lions front office and Ford Field are on board with the masks — but with one very important caveat.

“You will not be allowed to get into Ford Field wearing the mask, but once you’re in the stadium, you can wear it,” the team said in an advisory.

The reasoning is pretty simple: Everyone must go through security. As policy has always stated, fans must uncover their faces and heads in order to make their way into the stadium.

And as the Lions look to continue their momentum after a big Week 1 win, the home fans have plenty to be excited about — both inside and outside the stadium.

Lions HOF RB Barry Sanders’ statue has been unveiled outside of Ford Field 🙌



He is the 1st Lions player to receive a statue.



pic.twitter.com/ZSQJFqLcYu — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 16, 2023

Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed Sept. 17 as “Barry Sanders Day” in Michigan. The event coincides with an unveiling of a new statue outside of Ford Field honoring the legacy of the Hall of Fame running back.

Sanders will also be in attendance for the game on Sunday. Hope he brought his blue ski mask.