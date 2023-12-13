Trailer Drops For ‘Civil War,’ Looks Like A Must-Watch For ‘Red Dawn’ Fans

Videos by OutKick

The trailer has arrived for “Civil War,” and it definitely has my interest.

The A24 film follows the collapse of the federal government into a state of war where California and Texas have teamed up to fight the feds (lol at the idea of that ever happening in real life), and the President is played by “Parks and Rec” alum Nick Offerman.

Offerman is joined in the cast by Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. What caused the civil war? That’s not clear in the trailer, but the trailer does paint a very ominous and dark picture of things to come.

Give it a watch below, then we’ll dive in and send your reaction to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

“Civil War” trailer hits the web.

Alright, what do we all think? Part of me is worried that this will be a woke mess, BUT (what a great word) I have a feeling that won’t be the case.

Why? For the simple reason it appears it’s the federal government against the states. It doesn’t appear (and I don’t know for sure) to be a bunch of redneck bigots trying to overthrow liberal Democrats, which would be the most trash movie ever and wouldn’t be surprising at all for Hollywood.

The plot seems to revolve around a group of war journalists following the aligned states on their push into D.C. to fight the government led by Offerman’s character.

The trailer for “Civil War” is out. (Credit: A24)

What we do know is Americans absolutely love apocalypse style films. Whether it’s zombies or an invasion, it works and works well. Americans just love the idea of taking up arms against an opposing force. That’s why “Red Dawn” might be the greatest movie ever made.

I literally keep a copy of it over my shoulder in my studio/office just for the vibes.

A copy of my “Red Dawn” DVD in my studio. (Credit: David Hookstead)

If the film focuses on action, suspense and intrigue where it channels a similar vibe to what fans saw in “Jericho,” then I think the film can have a lot of success.

“Jericho” played out an apocalyptic scenario where people within the government carried out a nuclear strike and all hell broke loose. It ended with a massive civil war where Texas holds out as an independent. A lot of fun, and showed there’s a successful template.

However, if “Civil War” turns into a complete and total mess because of woke messaging, then the core audience who might enjoy it won’t bother watching. Do you think liberals who hate guns want to watch this movie? Absolutely not.

The audience here – if done correctly – is the same audience that enjoys “Red Dawn.” Keep it simple, keep it fun and keep it from pushing garbage messages.

If that happens, then it might explode at the box office when it premieres April 26. Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.