City of Orlando Apologizes For ‘America Is In Strife’ Fourth of July Statement

Biden’s poll numbers aren’t the only things hitting new lows. The city of Orlando, Florida thought it could adopt the anti-American sentiment popularized in politics and media but instead found itself apologizing for a tasteless tangent.

In anticipation of celebrating the Fourth of July, the city put out a statement welcoming the public to participate in upcoming firework exhibitions, even if “America is in strife right now” and amid all of the “division, hate and unrest.”

The statement read:

“A lot of people probably don’t want to celebrate our nation right now, and we can’t blame them. When there is so much division, hate and unrest, why on earth would you want to have a party celebrating any of it?

“But in all seriousness, you know in your heart, Fourth of July fireworks are amazing, especially when you are standing in 90° heat, 100 percent humidity, next to 100,000 of your closest friends. In that moment, something takes over and we all become united in an inexplicable bond. Yes, America is in strife right now, but you know what … we already bought the fireworks.”

The post did not garner as much support as expected. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 25 quoted the statement, adding that it disagreed with the views on display.

We do not share the same views as the City of Orlando and find their comments in inflammatory and in poor taste. #cityoforlando pic.twitter.com/TESZXNJh8z — FOP Lodge 25 Orlando (@FOP25) July 2, 2022

The city later apologized for its depressive statements on the Fourth.

“The city of Orlando sincerely regrets the negative impact our words have had on some in our community,” the response read. “We understand these words offended some of our residents, which was not our intent. We value the freedoms we have in this country and are thankful to the men and women who fought and continue to fight for those. We take pride in celebrating the 4th of July to express our gratitude to those men and women and honor the country we live in.”

As anti-American opinion circulates through the culture, celebrating the nation’s independence for one day of the year has become an offense to those groups, including the Left.

Thankfully, there are still plenty of Americans unafraid to celebrate the best country in the world.

