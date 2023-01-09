City Of Chicago Proposes $2.2 Billion Renovation To Soldier Field

Chicago officials desperately want to keep the Bears downtown, and they’re willing to spend a whole lot of money to do it.

A prospective developer released a plan Sunday for a massive renovation that promises to turn Soldier Field into “the next generation of sports and entertainment venues.” The plan comes with a hefty $2.2-billion price tag.

The Reimagine Soldier Field Coalition created a video that features a fly-by of areas both in and around the stadium, including a new transit hub and concert space.

The highlight of the video is the stadium itself. The proposal touts a glass dome that would shield the interior from the elements. That’s right — No more freezing your tush off to watch the Bears lose in December.

Closing the roof would also potentially make Chicago a candidate to host Super Bowls, Final Fours and concerts.

In addition to the dome, several new features would be added to the stadium, including clubs on both the east and west sides that would allow fans to soak in the views of the city and Lake Michigan.

The group also proposed a veteran’s memorial to pay homage to those for whom the building was named.

The plans included a new series of skyboxes, clubs and lounges, with the aim of bumping seating capacity up to 70,000.

The group behind the proposed renovation is Landmark Development. Landmark has partnered with numerous NFL franchises, including the Minnesota Vikings on the construction of U.S. Bank Stadium. The group also helped with massive renovations to Lambeau Field and MetLife Stadium.

The Chicago Bears are still planning to move to Arlington Heights.

These plans come amid a push by city officials to convince the Bears to remain in Chicago.

In late 2022, the team announced that it had entered into a purchase agreement with Arlington Heights to build a whole new stadium. The 326-acre property is the site of the former Arlington International Racecourse. That deal could potentially be finalized in the next few months.

But not if the City of Chicago can help it.