Circle K Customer Arrested After Hitting Cashier In Forehead With Chocolate Egg, Then Jumping Counter & Punching Him In Face

Anything can be used as a weapon if you’re creative enough, even a chocolate egg. A moment of creativity came over a Circle K customer last week during his visit to the convenience store and he selected a chocolate egg as a weapon.

The customer grabbed the chocolate egg and threw it, allegedly, at a cashier inside of the store. The egg ended up hitting the employee in the forehead. But that was far from the end of the excitement inside of this Florida Circle K.

Circle K customer arrested for throwing chocolate egg at cashier (Image Credit: Pinellas County Jail via The Smoking Gun)

According to police, the chocolate egg tosser, John Mehas – not the former Victoria’s Secret CEO and current Hanesbrand board member – then jumped over the counter and pushed the cashier, Edward Riordan, before punching him in the face.

The reason for the chocolate egg and punch being thrown? Riordan attempted to help Mehas while he stood in line by ringing up his items and lessening his wait time. This apparently rubbed the 27-year-old the wrong way.

Instead of accepting the Circle K employee’s assistance, he waited and paid for his items with another cashier. After completing the transaction, that’s when he “threw a chocolate egg towards the victim hitting him in the forehead.”

Just Another Wednesday At Circle K In Florida

Riordan, after taking the egg to the forehead, asked Mehas to leave the store. Instead of leaving, he jumped over the counter “to push and strike the victim’s face.”

Following the incident, the cashier had a small laceration on his forearm. Mehas admitted his alleged crime to police and was arrested for battery. He was booked into the county jail and later posted the $1,000 bond.

You can sit around and wait for something to happen or you can make it happen. I wouldn’t recommend going the battery route, but last week was a whole lot more exciting for all involved after that trip to Circle K.