Cindy Williams, Star Of ‘Laverne & Shirley’, Dead At 75

Actress Cindy Williams, co-lead of the famed Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley, has died at the age of 75. Williams’ family and assistant confirmed the news on Monday, detailing that Williams passed away last Wednesday after battling an illness.

The ABC hit show, centered on two girls (Williams and co-star Penny Marshall) and roommates that worked at a Milwaukee bottling company, ran from 1976 to 1983.

(Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

(Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Williams and Marshall’s slapstick humor and synchronized charm catapulted Laverne & Shirley into one of television’s most prominent shows of the 1970s.

While Marshall frequented the goofier personality of the two, Williams’ assertive nature managed to be just as alluring.

Marshall passed away nearly four years earlier than Williams (2018), also at the age of 75.

(Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Williams’ peak in television was preceded by a successful run on the big screen, which included a starring role in George Lucas’ American Graffiti (1973) and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation (1974), both of which were critical darlings and awards contenders with a combined eight Oscar nominations.

The actress’ children, Zak and Emily Hudson, relayed a statement on her passing, defining Williams as a “kind, beautiful, generous” woman.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement read.

“Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Williams died peacefully, noted her assistant, Liza Cranis.

Rest in Peace

Penny Marshall (left), Cindy Wiliams (right) (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)