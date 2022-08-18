Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto Out For The Year; Scheduled To Undergo Surgery

The Reds’ season continues to sink deeper into despair.

Cincinnati announced Wednesday that first baseman and former NL MVP Joey Votto will sit out the remainder of the year due to a left rotator cuff tear. The 38-year-old Votto is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday, officially cutting his 16th MLB season short.

Votto commented on the injury after Wednesday’s 1-0 win over the Phillies.

“I don’t know how to explain it but it’s been lingering for a while,” Votto shared. “I’m not sure if it’s affected my performance,” he said. “I can’t say that. I don’t want to make an excuse but surgery is necessary. I plan on getting it done on Friday. I’ve been told that it is a six-month rehab.”

In 2021, Votto batted .266 with 36 home runs and 99 RBI. He hasn’t picked up the pace this season: slashing .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.

Return timelines for rotator cuff injuries float around four to six months.

“I’ve played through lots of different stuff. I was motivated to get an MRI because of the pain, the interruption of my sleep. It was difficult to lift my arm,” Votto added.

Nothing has headed in the Reds’ favor this season. From wasting a no-hitter by rookie sensation Hunter Greene with a 1-0 loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates to losing a fan-favorite in the six-time All-Star, Cincinnati’s season has stuck to a downward trajectory all year.

Joey Votto is set to have season-ending rotator cuff surgery on Friday. ➡️ https://t.co/h8sp2x1kbm pic.twitter.com/cyiZZYquKl — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 17, 2022

The Reds sit fourth in the NL Central with a 46-70 record. Reds manager David Bell shared his thoughts on Votto’s shortened season.

“We are going to miss him a ton,” Bell said. “I have no idea how he was playing with it; trying to play this game with a torn rotator cuff. I was lucky enough to talk to the doctors.

“They were very clear, this has to get done to get Joey back healthy for next season. That’s what I’m looking for, looking for Joey to play pain-free. This is the best way to make sure that happens.”

Fans also shared their woes over the Votto news.

