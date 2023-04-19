Videos by OutKick

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell did not make it through a full nine innings on Wednesday afternoon. He came very, very close, but didn’t quite get all of the way there.

The 50-year-old made it through 53 of 54 outs before getting himself ejected. Bell was tossed with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of a blowout loss.

Although the tirade was a bit overblown, the team is terrible and nobody is showing up to Reds games.

It can’t hurt to try and light a fire under his players and fanbase with some excitement. Especially since Bell was just trying to protect his guys.

The whole exchange got started with a 2-0 count.

Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks, who has not pitched all that much this season, hung one up and in on Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild. The 97mph cheddar came within a foot of Fairchild’s head.

Bell was pissed and could be heard shouting “hey!” from the dugout. He argued back and forth with the home plate umpire for awhile before the latter threw the former out of the game.

And then Bell made his way out onto the field and lost his mind.

If can’t control his pitches, get him the f—k out of here! Someone’s going to get f—king hurt! — David Bell, on a hot mic

Although Bell was sent to the clubhouse one out early, he made sure to get his money’s worth before exiting. The one-sided argument continued for about a minute and then he conceded.

Reds manager David Bell is not thrilled and gets ejected after arguing with the umps. pic.twitter.com/sddMEANAym — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) April 19, 2023

There is some irony in Bell’s rant, seeing that Fairbanks had just struck out the previous batter with almost the exact same pitch. But hey, it came from a good place!

He addressed the ejection after the game and reiterated that he was just protecting his players.

After getting ejected, David Bell did not think Pete Fairbanks pitch was intentional, however he wanted his players to be protected.



Bell also reflects on Levi Stoudt's MLB debut, saying that the pitcher was over-amped in the first inning, but was able to settle down after that. pic.twitter.com/Wr68NAYLIZ — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) April 19, 2023

At the very least, the practically nonexistent crowd at Great American Ball Park got a show!