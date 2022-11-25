Cincinnati QB Hit With Bad Health News

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant’s year is over.

The talented passer for the AAC powerhouse is done for the rest of the year with a foot injury, according to ESPN.

That means he won’t play Friday against Tulane, the potential AAC title game or the bowl game. In his absence, Evan Prater is now QB1 for Cincy.

Currently, Cincinnati is 9-2 and a win Friday would lock in the top spot for the AAC title game. Now, Bryant will have to watch his team try to win home field advantage from the sideline.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It’s truly a tough break for the Bearcats. On the season, Bryant has 2,732 passing yards and 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

He’s not a superstar, but Ben Bryant is definitely a very competent and dependable starting college quarterback.

Now, the team will shift to Prater, who is incredibly unproven. On the season, he has 238 passing yards, 113 rushing yards and a rushing TD. He has no passing touchdowns on the season, but he did throw a pair in 2021.

Given how much is still on the line for the Bearcats, it’s not a situation the program wanted to find itself in.

Fans will find out Friday whether or not Prater has the goods to notch some wins. Just a brutally tough break for Ben Bryant right at the end of the season.