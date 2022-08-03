Cincinnati Bengals Say Super Bowl Disagreements Are Behind Them

During the Super Bowl earlier this year in Los Angeles, there was a noticeable absence on some of the final offensive plays of the game for the Bengals.

Coach Zac Taylor appeared to avoid using star running back Joe Mixon with the game on the line, drawing questions afterwards as to why he went elsewhere needing only a yard to extend the drive.

Taylor’s explanation lacked some detail, with him essentially saying only that it had nothing to do with his thoughts on Mixon as a player.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Running back Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals rushes for a third quarter touchdown in front of cornerback Kristian Fulton #26 of the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Now, Mixon is speaking out about the apparent snub for the first time, saying he partially blames himself for not taking the initiative:

“I mean at the end of the day, like I said. … Who was out there at the end of the day, whoever is out there, I have no doubt in my mind that they should make the play,” Mixon said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “You know what I’m saying, coach got caught up in running two minute and through the playoffs, he had me in two-minute. It was just a caught up in the moment thing. I really should have taken initiative on myself and just been like, ‘Hey, I’m coming in.’ But you know it was the heat of the moment.”

Taylor also acknowledged the two spoke about the situation and that Mixon’s handled it well:

“You absolutely should feel passionate about that situation,” Taylor said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “He’s handled it outstanding. That’s much appreciated. He knows that. It’s one of the reasons you want to get back to those moments, you know?”

It’s a bit confusing from Taylor to suggest that he wants to get back to “those moments” to give Mixon another chance. He was one of the main reasons that the Bengals were in that moment to begin with, and Taylor didn’t trust him enough to ensure that he was on the field for the most important plays.

At the very least, there doesn’t seem to be any lingering animosity between the two, but it’ll be fascinating to see if Mixon is on the field during big plays this season.