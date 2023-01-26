If the Bengals weren’t already motivated for Sunday’s AFC Championship, Willie Gay certainly helped to provide bulletin board material. The 24-year-old Kansas City linebacker had nothing but disrespect toward Cincinnati’s offense.

The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, finished with the 13th-best offense in terms of yards per game during the regular season. The Chiefs, led by Gay, Nick Bolton and L’Jarius Sneed, finished with the 11th-best defense in terms of yards per game allowed during the regular season.

Both teams are stacked with talent on both sides of the ball. Gay just doesn’t see it that way.

While speaking with reporters on Thursday, he was asked about the opposition. Specifically, Gay was asked what impresses him about the offense he will try to shut down en route to the Super Bowl.

Nothing came to mind. Literally nothing.

Before the reporter could finish his question, Gay chimed in and shut it down. There is not even one thing that impresses him about Burrow, Chase, or any part of Cincinnati’s offense.

It was complete disrespect from Willie Gay.

Gay was also extremely ironic in his delivery. Right before spiting the Bengals, he spoke about how head coach Andy Reid tells his team to let their play do the talking.

And then, while answering the very next question, Gay took his shot at the opposing offense.

Not many words from #Chiefs LB Willie Gay today but one thing stood out.



“What impresses you about that Bengals offense?”



“Nothing.” pic.twitter.com/lp6KQ2HeAG — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) January 26, 2023

To make things even more paradoxical, Gay’s comments come with a questionable stance considering recent history. Cincinnati is 3-0 against Kansas City over the last year or so, with the former beating the latter in this exact game a year ago.

So if there is nothing impressive about the Bengals offense, why has it scored no less than 27 points in each of the last three meetings? Gay is talking the talk, but he and the Chiefs defense better walk the walk!