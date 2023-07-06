Former Bengals RB Corey Dillon Goes Scorched Earth On Team’s ‘Ring Of Honor,’ Proving He Doesn’t Belong

Videos by OutKick

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon is not in the team’s recently created “Ring of Honor.” And Dillon is PISSED about that.

He did not hold back at all, lambasting the team and exclaiming that he belongs among the franchise’s greats.

Dillon spoke to The Athletic, and blasted the team over and over again. This is not unlike Dillon’ career in Cincinnati.

During a 2000 contract dispute, Dillon famously said, “I’ll be flipping burgers or something. I’ll sit. They can take their $1.3 million and they know what they can do with it. I’ll play for 50 bucks somewhere else.”

Now, in 2023, he’s back to destroying the franchise for which he spent seven of his 10 NFL seasons.

“It’s damn-near criminal [that I’m not in the Ring of Honor],” Dillon said. “I’m pretty sure they will put f***ing Jon Kitna in there before they put me. Matter of fact, Scott Mitchell will end up in that motherf***er before I do.”

OK, then. Personally, I don’t think Jon Kitna or Scott Mitchell is making the “Ring of Honor,” either, for what it’s worth.

Cincinnati Bengals exclude Corey Dillon from team’s “Ring of Honor” and he is angry about it

The process for each team’s “Ring of Honor” is different depending on the franchise. The Bengals established theirs recently, in 2021. Season ticket holders vote on the players they want the team to honor. They have so far not included Dillon.

And Dillon says letting fans vote is the wrong way to determine inductees. And “wrong way” is me putting mildly how he feels about it.

“That’s garbage. This should be solely predicated on the authorities of the Bengals. The owner. The president. Whatever. There should be a special committee,” Dillon said. “This ain’t a popularity contest. This is football. You are going to put in somebody who is more popular than somebody who got stats?

“Bengals are smart. I give it to them,” he continued. “We will put it in the hands of the season ticket holders so they don’t have to take that backlash over who the voters are picking. That’s bullshit. The shit should come straight from the team. Half these season ticket holder people never seen half of us play.”

Dillon is the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards. No one is disputing his claims about his on-field accomplishments in Cincinnati.

But his commentary brings up an age-old debate: should voters consider off-the-field issues when discussing a player’s Hall of Fame credentials?

Dillon had a litany of off-the-field issues during his career

As The Athletic article points out:

“Dillon was arrested twice in a matter of weeks in 2010, the first time for DUI, the second for spousal abuse, though criminal charges were dropped due to lack of evidence weeks later. The DUI was reduced to a reckless driving charge, and he paid a fine and served two years’ probation.

“He was also charged with fourth-degree assault in 2000 after an altercation with his then-wife that resulted in a diversion program and donation to a women’s shelter.”

Plus, as he has said throughout his entire career and is re-stating now: he doesn’t much care for the Cincinnati Bengals. He threatened to sit out rather than play for the team. Eventually, he forced his way out through a trade to New England.

So, why would they put him in their “Ring of Honor”? Those people become ambassadors for the team. They’re going to attend events and represent the organization.

Does any of Dillon’s commentary sound like that of someone a team wants representing their organization? No, of course not.

Corey Dillon is undeniably the greatest running back in Cincinnati Bengals history. But it’s their “Ring of Honor.” It’s not the “Ring of Stat-Makers.” It’s about people who had an overwhelmingly positive impact on the organization.

Corey Dillon did not have an overly positive impact. On-the-field, statistically? Sure.

Off-the-field? Not even close.

Plus, he hates the team and the owner. Why does he even want to be in the franchise’s “Ring of Honor”?

Corey Dillon was a great football player.

He is not a great person.

Should that matter? I think it should.