Cincinnati Bengals Bust Out Dillon Brooks’ Dance Move After Joe Mixon TD

Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals turned the end zone into a dancefloor after a first quarter touchdown.

The running back somehow stayed upright and powered his way through a few Jacksonville Jaguars’ defenders to find the end zone.

Joe Mixon stays up and gets in! Bengals tie it up 🔥 #MNF pic.twitter.com/ANC2rRNU7T — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) December 5, 2023

After evening the score at seven apiece, Mixon called over most of his teammates to do a little dance. As you might expect, all of these guys absolutely nailed the routine.

I wouldn’t blame you if you thought the Benglas came up with that dance idea on their own. However, another superstar athlete first made that dance move popular in the sports world.

NBA guard Dillon Brooks made this dance move popular when he was with the Memphis Grizzlies. He also brought this move to the Houston as a member of the Rockets. Why the Bengals would want to pay homage to one of the NBA’s biggest villains is beyond me, but I digress.

I personally think the Bengals did it better, since they had to get far more people organized to pull off a coordinated effort.

Despite playing without superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals actually look really good.

In addition to Mixon’s two rushing touchdowns, backup quarterback Jake Browning is slinging it from the pocket. He went 17 for 19 for 178 in the first half, and the teams remain tied at 14-14 at the half.

Maybe the Bengals will have more reasons to dance before the night is over.