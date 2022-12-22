Cincinnati QB Announces Future Plans

Cincinnati QB Ben Bryant isn’t going anywhere.

The redshirt senior announced late Wednesday afternoon that he’s returning to the Bearcats for his sixth season with the program.

Bryant is allowed to play for a sixth year due to the 2020 season not counting towards eligibility.

Can Ben Bryant hold onto the starting spot?

Bryant was QB1 for the Bearcats this past season, and he’s put up some very respectable numbers.

He threw for 2,732 yards and 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Prior to 2022, he spent the first three years of his career at Cincy before playing for Eastern Michigan in 2021.

At EMU, he threw for 3,121 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021. Then, he returned to the Bearcats for the 2022 campaign. It’s been a very interesting ride for Ben Bryant.

Ben Bryant returning to Cincinnati. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Now, he will suit up for his sixth season of college football in 2023, but there will be some serious competition in the QB room. Former Florida and ASU QB Emory Jones transferred to the Bearcats and brings plenty of experience with him.

Jones is also significantly more athletic than Bryant. If new head coach Scott Satterfield is looking for a dual-threat option, it’s likely he leans towards Jones over Bryant.

If he’s looking for a more traditional option, Ben Bryant will likely be the guy.

Emory Jones is transferring to Cincinnati. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

No matter what, Bryant is sticking around for a sixth year of college football. Whether he starts or not, he’s definitely in a fun position.